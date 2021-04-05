Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Insider Sells $300,000.00 in Stock

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) insider Nicholas Keen sold 10,000 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nicholas Keen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, March 15th, Nicholas Keen sold 217 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $6,076.00.

On Friday, March 12th, Nicholas Keen sold 9,783 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $278,815.50.

BCYC opened at $30.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 9.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.78 million, a PE ratio of -14.72 and a beta of -0.21. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.20 and its 200 day moving average is $22.28.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $3.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 321.26% and a negative return on equity of 42.73%. As a group, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

BCYC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCYC. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 42.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.