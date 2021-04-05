BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Bought by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 92.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 12,648 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $519,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 301,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,480,000 after purchasing an additional 48,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 117,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,320,000 after purchasing an additional 18,547 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $77.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.35 and a 52 week high of $131.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.44.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $452.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.17 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%. As a group, research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $90,110.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,687,795.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $688,971.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,122,172.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,848 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,321 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BMRN shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.87.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

