BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,777 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $5,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 124,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,250,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 682,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,921,000 after acquiring an additional 60,022 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 84.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 8,010 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at $30,432,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 664.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 107,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after acquiring an additional 93,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $77.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.44. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.35 and a 52 week high of $131.95. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 45.74%. The company had revenue of $452.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.17 million. Analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.87.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $381,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,840 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,333 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $712,388.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,979,128.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,848 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,321. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

