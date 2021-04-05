BitBall (BTB) Trading 167.6% Higher This Week

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 5th. BitBall has a total market capitalization of $4.89 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitBall coin can now be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BitBall has traded 167.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,684.81 or 0.99526132 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00036688 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00009964 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.57 or 0.00094249 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001396 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001660 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004966 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitBall Coin Profile

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78.

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

