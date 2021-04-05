Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Reaches $610.28 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $610.28 or 0.01038955 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $11.41 billion and $3.35 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,739.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $238.25 or 0.00405605 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.83 or 0.00059294 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002060 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000320 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000304 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,699,512 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). “

