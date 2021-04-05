Bitcoin Diamond 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $8.54 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 5th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $259.66 million and approximately $8.54 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 25% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond token can now be purchased for $1.39 or 0.00002371 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003723 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000290 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000294 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 37% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00019575 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Token Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 tokens. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Bitcoin Diamond Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

