Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Shares Purchased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,333 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.18% of Black Knight worth $24,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 13.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 289,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,174,000 after purchasing an additional 33,440 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Black Knight by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 80,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Aravt Global LLC raised its position in Black Knight by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Aravt Global LLC now owns 344,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,427,000 after acquiring an additional 5,446 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Black Knight by 139.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 58,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 33,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Black Knight by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Black Knight stock opened at $74.71 on Monday. Black Knight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.66 and a twelve month high of $97.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.48, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $342.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.06 million. Equities analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BKI shares. TheStreet cut Black Knight from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna raised Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Black Knight from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.24.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.