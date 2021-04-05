BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stake in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,286 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Establishment Labs were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESTA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Establishment Labs by 2.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Establishment Labs by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs in the third quarter valued at $208,000. 54.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

Shares of ESTA opened at $66.10 on Monday. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.21 and a fifty-two week high of $76.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.65.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 49.51% and a negative net margin of 46.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Establishment Labs from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Establishment Labs from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Establishment Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.60.

In related news, COO Santos Salvador Dada sold 9,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $492,624.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,407 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,657.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 19,843 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $800,069.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,065,871.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.