BlackRock Inc. Sells 114 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 5,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,736,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $331.45 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $207.18 and a twelve month high of $332.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $320.86 and its 200-day moving average is $306.77.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

