BlackRock Inc. Takes Position in Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 50,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Separately, Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in shares of Boqii by 154.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 455,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 276,350 shares during the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BQ opened at $5.97 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.83. Boqii Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $12.84.

Boqii (NYSE:BQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $47.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boqii Holding Limited will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BQ shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on Boqii in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boqii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

About Boqii

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

