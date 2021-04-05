BlackRock Inc. Trims Position in Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) by 48.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,137 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Acme United worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Acme United in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. 61.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACU opened at $40.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.27. The company has a market cap of $133.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Acme United Co. has a 1-year low of $18.11 and a 1-year high of $42.50.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.26. Acme United had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.17%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st.

In other Acme United news, Director Stevenson E. Ward III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total transaction of $73,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,198. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, sharpening, and safety products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissors, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools for hardware and industrial, lawn and garden, food processing, sewing, and housewares channels under the Clauss brand.

