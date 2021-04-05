BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 227.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 112,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 78,386 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 26,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 174,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust stock opened at $17.67 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.93. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.46 and a 12 month high of $18.62.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%.

About BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

