BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BZM) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BZM) announced a — dividend on Friday, March 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This is a boost from BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust’s previous — dividend of $0.04.

Shares of BZM opened at $15.02 on Monday. BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $12.68 and a 52 week high of $17.10.

BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and Maryland personal income taxes.

