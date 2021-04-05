BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MEN) to Issue $0.11 None Dividend

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MEN) announced a None dividend on Friday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th.

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund stock opened at $11.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.76. BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.57.

Get BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. It invests in long-term municipal bonds rated investment grade quality at the time of investment and invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds with maturities over the time of investment.

Read More: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.