BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust Plans None Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:BSE)

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BSE) announced a None dividend on Friday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust stock opened at $14.54 on Monday. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.62.

Get BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust alerts:

About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.