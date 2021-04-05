BNC Wealth Management LLC Acquires 7,503 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 1,697.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,503 shares during the quarter. Generac comprises 1.1% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Generac by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,343,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,442,679,000 after acquiring an additional 719,895 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Generac by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,294,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,290,000 after acquiring an additional 134,590 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Generac by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,078,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,169,000 after acquiring an additional 810,716 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Generac by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,022,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,560,000 after acquiring an additional 514,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Generac by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,984,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total value of $1,649,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total transaction of $2,248,633.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,768 shares in the company, valued at $2,736,977.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,480 shares of company stock worth $13,322,515 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GNRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.33.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $325.64. 3,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,286. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.85 and a fifty-two week high of $364.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.70. The firm has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 69.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The business had revenue of $761.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.77 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

