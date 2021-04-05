BNC Wealth Management LLC Buys 10,953 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 530.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,018 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,953 shares during the quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 16,950.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 453.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. 33.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LOGI shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Logitech International from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.89.

Shares of LOGI traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $108.96. 3,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,375. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 0.88. Logitech International S.A. has a 12-month low of $43.50 and a 12-month high of $120.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.96.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 17th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 38.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Didier Hirsch sold 2,679 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $274,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,880 shares in the company, valued at $705,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,670 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $4,490,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 807,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,990,111.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,015 shares of company stock valued at $9,166,970 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

