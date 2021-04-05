BNC Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,402 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 3.3% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 9,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

VIG stock traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $149.98. 55,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,187. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $98.53 and a 12-month high of $148.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.02.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

