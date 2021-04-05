BNC Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

BNC Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,440 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 757.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 16,610 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at $428,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at $762,213,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $144.78. The company had a trading volume of 17,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,282,553. The stock has a market cap of $89.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -800.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $112.20 and a one year high of $156.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

FIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.04.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 79,131 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $11,101,287.99. Also, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total value of $4,148,493.44. Insiders have sold a total of 241,074 shares of company stock valued at $34,335,136 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

