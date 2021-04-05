BNC Wealth Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 286.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,721 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,184,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,134,047,000 after purchasing an additional 573,773 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,745,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,653,240,000 after purchasing an additional 136,289 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,745,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,108,819,000 after buying an additional 69,912 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,920,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,611,755,000 after buying an additional 105,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $407,141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.02, for a total transaction of $719,873.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,080.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $25,537.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,077.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,814 shares of company stock worth $2,985,479 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded down $3.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $264.56. The stock had a trading volume of 8,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,995. The firm has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a PE ratio of 125.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.17. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.87 and a twelve month high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.04.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.