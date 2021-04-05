BNC Wealth Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,454 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $2,713,360,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Comcast by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,684,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132,846 shares during the period. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its holdings in Comcast by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 19,857,892 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,040,554,000 after buying an additional 4,229,746 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Comcast by 209.8% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,549,858 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $238,412,000 after buying an additional 3,081,065 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,231,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $536,147,000 after buying an additional 2,615,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.98. The stock had a trading volume of 346,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,689,344. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $251.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.94.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

