BNC Wealth Management LLC Has $256,000 Stock Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 133.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,998,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,914,091,000 after buying an additional 628,326 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,974,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $949,196,000 after buying an additional 170,784 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2,920.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 803,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 777,141 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 143.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 508,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,137,000 after buying an additional 299,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 483,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,401,000 after buying an additional 14,455 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total value of $1,029,349.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,477 shares in the company, valued at $7,833,453.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ronen Faier sold 2,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.85, for a total value of $763,372.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,588 shares in the company, valued at $22,596,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,404 shares of company stock worth $6,183,496 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on SEDG. TheStreet downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $345.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Truist began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG traded down $9.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $273.48. 7,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,914. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $290.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.99. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.36 and a 12 month high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

