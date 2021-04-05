BNC Wealth Management LLC Purchases 157 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 280.7% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 624,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,179,000 after buying an additional 32,099 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,116,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,571,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $257.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $312.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.00.

In other news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total value of $886,650.00. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total value of $6,643,065.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,767,780.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,114,149 shares of company stock worth $597,578,500. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EL traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $294.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,039. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.01 billion, a PE ratio of 178.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $288.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.38. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.16 and a 52 week high of $298.31.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

