BNC Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,145 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 560.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 234.9% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 228.9% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 156 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on TDOC. Stephens cut shares of Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $270.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.38.

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.15, for a total value of $6,004,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 557,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,521,178.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,939,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 685,374 shares of company stock worth $138,488,478. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

TDOC stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $182.50. 32,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,690,584. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.52 and a 52 week high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.83 and a beta of 0.30.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. Research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

See Also: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.