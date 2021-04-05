BOLT (BOLT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.09 Million

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. BOLT has a market cap of $20.89 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BOLT has traded up 36.2% against the US dollar. One BOLT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BOLT Coin Profile

BOLT (CRYPTO:BOLT) is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global. BOLT’s official message board is medium.com/bolt-global.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

BOLT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOLT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

