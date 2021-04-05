Bounce Token (OLD) Price Tops $5,325.86 on Exchanges (BOT)

Bounce Token (OLD) (CURRENCY:BOT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Bounce Token (OLD) coin can now be purchased for about $5,325.86 or 0.08903086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bounce Token (OLD) has traded 86.5% higher against the dollar. Bounce Token (OLD) has a total market capitalization of $65.35 million and approximately $13,428.00 worth of Bounce Token (OLD) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00053845 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00019732 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004289 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.12 or 0.00677225 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.62 or 0.00071245 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00028199 BTC.

About Bounce Token (OLD)

BOT is a coin. It launched on August 24th, 2017. Bounce Token (OLD)’s total supply is 76,729 coins and its circulating supply is 12,270 coins. Bounce Token (OLD)’s official Twitter account is @bounce_finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounce Protocol is designed to operate swap pools. A pool creator sets the following parameters:The number of tokens he wants to swap offThe maximum amount of ETH he would accept to swapDuration of the poolFixed price swap or dynamic price swapAfter the pool creator creates the pool, people can come and use ETH to auction and get the tokens. A participant needs to send an ETH transaction to the pool’s address within the pool expiration time. A swap is successful if the accumulated ETH deposit in the pool is less or equal to the bounce level, which is the maximum amount of the ETH allowed to be received. Any additional ETH deposit when the accumulated ETH deposit is greater than the maximum ETH amount will be bounced off and sent back to the sender’s addresses. In simple words, there is a limited quantity of swap allocations in each pool and users need to compete with each other to get swap opportunities. When a pool goes live, a user can send ETH to the bounce pool. A transaction will be bounced back to the user if there is no longer allocation in the pool. Bounce Token (BOT) is migrating to Auction (AUCTION). The migration from BOT token to AUCTION token marks a new journey of Bounce decentralized auction and Bounce certified auction. Migrating BOT to AUCTION allows users to participate in both the Bounce decentralized and Bounce certified auctions. “

Bounce Token (OLD) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounce Token (OLD) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounce Token (OLD) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bounce Token (OLD) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

