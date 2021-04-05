bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of bpost SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. ING Group raised shares of bpost SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

BPOSY traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $9.70. 102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723. bpost SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $11.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.24.

About bpost SA/NV

bpost SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Mail & Retail Solutions, and Parcels & Logistics segments. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

