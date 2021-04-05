Brokerages Anticipate ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.96 Billion

Equities analysts expect that ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) will announce $15.96 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ArcelorMittal’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.85 billion and the highest is $16.08 billion. ArcelorMittal reported sales of $14.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will report full-year sales of $59.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $54.30 billion to $63.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $57.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $55.31 billion to $58.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ArcelorMittal.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.72 billion.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, February 12th. Societe Generale raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

Shares of MT stock traded up $0.94 on Monday, hitting $30.29. 5,119,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,810,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.22. ArcelorMittal has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $30.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 2.07.

In other news, major shareholder Arcelormittal sold 40,000,000 shares of ArcelorMittal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $644,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

