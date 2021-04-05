Brokerages Anticipate Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $383.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) to announce $383.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $378.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $398.30 million. Ares Capital reported sales of $369.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ares Capital.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARCC. Barclays lowered shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.81.

Ares Capital stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.10. The company had a trading volume of 80,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,216. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.42 and a 200-day moving average of $16.49. Ares Capital has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $19.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 582.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 514,216 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 438,845 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 137,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 18,983 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Ares Capital by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 195,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. 31.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ares Capital (ARCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.