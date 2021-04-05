Brokerages Anticipate Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Brokerages expect Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) to announce $1.27 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.24 billion. Camping World posted sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camping World will report full year sales of $6.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.86 billion to $6.24 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $6.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Camping World.

Get Camping World alerts:

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 270.25% and a net margin of 1.51%. Camping World’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share.

CWH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.88.

Shares of CWH stock opened at $36.92 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.84 and a 200-day moving average of $32.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. Camping World has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $44.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.57.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently -55.38%.

In other news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 590,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $22,554,555.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tamara Ward sold 11,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $440,026.74. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,704,080 shares of company stock valued at $66,284,157 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWH. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Camping World during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Camping World by 207.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camping World (CWH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.