Brokerages Anticipate Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $40.06 Million

Analysts expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) to post $40.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $80.89 million and the lowest is $19.50 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $55.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $159.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $147.60 million to $179.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $135.68 million, with estimates ranging from $112.70 million to $147.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $18.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.96% and a negative net margin of 26.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RIGL. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 183.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,106,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542,643 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,225,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329,590 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,405,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $2,023,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,680,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 575,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.75 million, a PE ratio of -22.87 and a beta of 1.48.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

