Brokerages Anticipate Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $395.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) to post $395.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Sabre’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $431.00 million and the lowest is $359.99 million. Sabre reported sales of $658.98 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Sabre will report full year sales of $2.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sabre.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.11). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 105.75% and a negative net margin of 48.78%.

SABR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Sabre in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Sabre from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

SABR stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.56. The stock had a trading volume of 301,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,435,307. Sabre has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $16.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.97.

In other Sabre news, EVP David J. Shirk sold 31,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $454,115.84. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $1,253,000.00. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Sabre in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,138,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Sabre by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,000,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $97,650,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP grew its position in Sabre by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,615,381 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $163,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458,939 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Sabre by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 10,037,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,344,000 after purchasing an additional 776,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perry Creek Capital LP bought a new position in Sabre in the 4th quarter worth about $86,839,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

