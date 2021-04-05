Brokerages Expect Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) to Post -$0.33 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Equillium’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the lowest is ($0.38). Equillium posted earnings per share of ($0.45) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Equillium will report full-year earnings of ($1.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.27). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.45). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Equillium.

Get Equillium alerts:

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.02.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EQ shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equillium in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Equillium in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Equillium in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equillium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equillium presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.35.

NASDAQ:EQ opened at $7.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average of $5.90. Equillium has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $27.05. The company has a current ratio of 17.91, a quick ratio of 17.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Equillium in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Equillium in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Equillium in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Equillium in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Equillium by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,748 shares during the period. 31.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equillium (EQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equillium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equillium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.