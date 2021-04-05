Brokerages Expect Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.10 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) will post sales of $37.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $36.42 million to $37.77 million. Getty Realty reported sales of $34.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full-year sales of $150.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $145.68 million to $154.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $154.62 million, with estimates ranging from $145.68 million to $163.55 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Getty Realty.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.52. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 33.71%. The business had revenue of $36.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.49 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of NYSE:GTY traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $29.08. 766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,679. Getty Realty has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $31.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is currently 90.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTY. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

