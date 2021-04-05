Brokerages Expect TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for TriState Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.31. TriState Capital reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that TriState Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TriState Capital.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $50.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.55 million. TriState Capital had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.39%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TriState Capital in a research note on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley increased their target price on TriState Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson cut TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on TriState Capital from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in TriState Capital by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in TriState Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in TriState Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in TriState Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in TriState Capital by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TSC opened at $23.32 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.18. TriState Capital has a 52-week low of $8.14 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $772.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 2.10.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

