Brokerages Set Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Price Target at $72.00

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALBO shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALBO opened at $35.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.51, a current ratio of 13.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.56. Albireo Pharma has a 52-week low of $14.37 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.16 million, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.62.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $0.60. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 751.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will post -7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jan Mattsson sold 31,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $1,159,669.50. Insiders have sold 32,412 shares of company stock worth $1,192,788 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 1,786.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 435.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 10.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. bought a new stake in Albireo Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

