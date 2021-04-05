Brokerages Set Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) PT at €163.88

Shares of Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €163.88 ($192.79).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Independent Research set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Warburg Research set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on Bechtle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €192.00 ($225.88) target price on Bechtle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Bechtle stock traded up €3.05 ($3.59) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €162.95 ($191.71). 57,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,276. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €161.02 and a 200 day moving average of €169.59. Bechtle has a 12 month low of €100.30 ($118.00) and a 12 month high of €190.70 ($224.35).

Bechtle Company Profile

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

