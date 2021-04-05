Brokerages Set CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Target Price at C$107.35

Shares of CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$107.35.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GIB.A shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on CGI from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CGI from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. CIBC boosted their price objective on CGI from C$91.50 to C$105.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Edward Jones raised CGI to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on CGI from C$106.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Get CGI alerts:

GIB.A opened at C$105.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$26.81 billion and a PE ratio of 23.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.91. CGI has a 1 year low of C$74.99 and a 1 year high of C$105.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$99.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$96.09.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.