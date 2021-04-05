Brokerages Set Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) PT at $10.00

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of Evofem Biosciences stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.67. The company has a market cap of $167.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.07. Evofem Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $6.87.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVFM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,953,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,691,000 after buying an additional 2,120,094 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 2,571,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after buying an additional 252,250 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 200,570 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 283.0% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 255,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 188,637 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 548.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 179,175 shares during the period. 44.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

