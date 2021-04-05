Brokerages Set Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Price Target at $45.50

Shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TIGO shares. SEB Equity Research started coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SEB Equities started coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

TIGO stock opened at $38.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.27. Millicom International Cellular has a 52-week low of $20.15 and a 52-week high of $41.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.63). Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 3rd quarter worth $538,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 3rd quarter worth $2,542,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,493,000 after buying an additional 9,316 shares during the period. Finally, Springowl Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 4th quarter worth $388,000. 1.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

