Brokerages Set Premier Oil plc (LON:PMO) PT at GBX 34.33

Shares of Premier Oil plc (LON:PMO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 34.33 ($0.45).

A number of analysts have recently commented on PMO shares. Canaccord Genuity restated an “under review” rating and issued a GBX 24 ($0.31) price target on shares of Premier Oil in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank downgraded Premier Oil to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 18 ($0.24) to GBX 17 ($0.22) in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Shares of Premier Oil stock opened at GBX 22.40 ($0.29) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £207.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 26.57 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 20.30. Premier Oil has a one year low of GBX 10.77 ($0.14) and a one year high of GBX 55.14 ($0.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 571.58, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Premier Oil Company Profile

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe.

