Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) vs. Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Financial Analysis

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) and Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brookfield Renewable and Eversource Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Renewable N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Eversource Energy $8.53 billion 3.48 $909.05 million $3.45 25.06

Eversource Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Brookfield Renewable.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Renewable and Eversource Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Renewable N/A N/A N/A Eversource Energy 13.57% 8.88% 2.83%

Dividends

Brookfield Renewable pays an annual dividend of $1.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Eversource Energy pays an annual dividend of $2.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Eversource Energy pays out 69.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eversource Energy has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Eversource Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.2% of Brookfield Renewable shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.8% of Eversource Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Eversource Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Brookfield Renewable and Eversource Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Renewable 0 2 0 0 2.00 Eversource Energy 2 5 4 0 2.18

Brookfield Renewable presently has a consensus target price of $48.50, indicating a potential upside of 3.32%. Eversource Energy has a consensus target price of $90.27, indicating a potential upside of 4.40%. Given Eversource Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Eversource Energy is more favorable than Brookfield Renewable.

Summary

Eversource Energy beats Brookfield Renewable on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 19,000 megawatts, as well as 18,000 megawatt of development pipeline. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers. The Electric Transmission segment owns and maintains transmission facilities through CL&P, NSTAR Electric, PSNH, and WMECO. The Water Distribution segments operates three separate regulated water utilities in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. The Natural Gas Distribution segment transmits and distributes natural gas to retail customers. The company was founded on July 1, 1966 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

