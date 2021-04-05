Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) PT Raised to C$13.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$12.75 price objective on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of TSE HOM.U opened at C$11.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.19, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of C$331.83 million and a PE ratio of 9.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$10.86. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$7.75 and a 12-month high of C$11.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0417 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.29%.

About Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

