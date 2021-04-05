C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Holdings Reduced by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 173.9% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 264.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CHRW. Cowen increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.78.

CHRW stock opened at $97.15 on Monday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.79 and a 12-month high of $106.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.11.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

