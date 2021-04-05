Canaccord Genuity Trims MediPharm Labs (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) Target Price to $1.00

MediPharm Labs (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $1.75 to $1.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS MEDIF opened at $0.39 on Thursday. MediPharm Labs has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.53.

MediPharm Labs Company Profile

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates for derivative products in Canada and Australia. It also provides cannabis contract processing services to licensed producers and growers; and tolling services to licensed cultivators in Canada.

