Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Stock Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 254.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,767 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,101 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Lyft were worth $4,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Lyft during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Lyft during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lyft during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $64.64 on Monday. Lyft, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $68.28. The company has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.65.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. The company had revenue of $569.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on LYFT. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $44.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $44.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.85.

In other news, CFO Brian Keith Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,202,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Lawee sold 15,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $1,027,474.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,635,602 shares of company stock worth $299,859,391 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

