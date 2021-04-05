Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests $4.39 Million in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 337,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.23% of The Michaels Companies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Michaels Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Michaels Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of The Michaels Companies by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Michaels Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Michaels Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MIK. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Michaels Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.14.

Shares of NASDAQ MIK opened at $21.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 3.18. The Michaels Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $22.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.29 and its 200-day moving average is $13.48.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.12. The Michaels Companies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Michaels Companies, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The Michaels Companies Company Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

