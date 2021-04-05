Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 161,190 Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 1,611,900.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,190 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $5,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 38,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in CIT Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in CIT Group in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total transaction of $61,516.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at $852,943. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steve Solk sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total transaction of $453,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,383.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,201 shares of company stock worth $1,058,761 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CIT stock opened at $51.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.43. CIT Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $54.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.93. CIT Group had a negative net margin of 16.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CIT Group Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

CIT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CIT Group from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CIT Group from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.15.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

