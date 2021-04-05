Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 28,158 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 827.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,158 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.05% of Whirlpool worth $5,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WHR. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Whirlpool by 58.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Whirlpool by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.86.

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Shengpo Wu sold 12,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,630,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 6,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $1,428,506.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,506.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,556 shares of company stock valued at $12,450,654. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

WHR stock opened at $225.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $78.79 and a 12-month high of $225.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $204.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.61.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.57. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.91 EPS. Whirlpool’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

