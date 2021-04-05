Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases New Position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 489,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,207,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 64,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 13,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 10.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SBS opened at $7.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.97. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

